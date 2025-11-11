Yogi Berra Museum to host ‘Make Me Commissioner’ book talk on Nov. 16

LITTLE FALLS, NJ — Jane Leavy, baseball’s preeminent writer, will appear at the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center on Sunday, Nov. 16, at 2 p.m. for an afternoon book talk and signing of her recent publication, Make Me Commissioner: I Know What’s Wrong With Baseball and How to Fix It.

Leavy hardly recognizes the game she loves anymore. Relentless pursuit of competitive edges on and off the field have killed the essential charms of the great game, chewed up some of its best talent, and left fans to root for little more than algorithms yielding fractional advantages and analytically dictated efficiencies.

Make Me Commissioner: I Know What’s Wrong With Baseball and How to Fix It offers a behind the scenes road trip through the far corners of the baseball world as Leavy sets out to uncover how the game broke, and to find the people and the ideas that just might bring it back.

Tough, comic, and insightful, this insider’s view by the bestselling author of Sandy Koufax: A Lefty’s Legacy, The Last Boy: Mickey Mantle and the End of America’s Childhood, and The Big Fella: Babe Ruth and the World He Created takes readers from the Cape Cod Baseball League with “Bette-the-dog Leavy,” mascot of the Orleans Cardinals, to the data-driven mecca Driveline, to the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference, to MLB HQ, and major league, minor league, independent league and Savannah Banana dugouts to gather old-school wisdom, new-school intelligence, and against-all-odds reasons to hold out hope for baseball’s future.

Autographed copies of the book are available for purchase through the Museum’s website or on the day of the event. Book purchase includes admission to the Museum and program.

About the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center:

The Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center is a nonprofit sports education organization on the campus of Montclair State (NJ) University. The Museum’s mission is to preserve and promote the values of perseverance, respect, sportsmanship and excellence through inclusive, culturally diverse, sports-based educational exhibits and programs.

For additional information about the Museum, please visit www.yogiberramuseum.org or call 973-655-2378.

About the Author Editor Editor Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry