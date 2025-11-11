Newark’s Francis Ogbuehi stars for Montclair Kimberley Academy football team

November 11, 2025

Author's Other Posts

Glen Ridge goalie Jan Hegna leads Montclair Kimberley Academy boys soccer B-SOCCER-MKA Hegna1

Glen Ridge goalie Jan Hegna leads Montclair Kimberley Academy boys soccer

November 5, 2025
Montclair Kimberley Academy senior Nina Abalos reflects on her third straight state singles tennis title G-TENNIS-MKA Abalos4

Montclair Kimberley Academy senior Nina Abalos reflects on her third straight state singles tennis title

October 29, 2025
Shirley Rivera flourishing for Montclair Kimberley Academy girls soccer team 2025 Girls varsity soccer vs Livingston HS at Van Brunt Field

Shirley Rivera flourishing for Montclair Kimberley Academy girls soccer team

October 3, 2025
Rosen leads state-ranked MKA boys soccer team this season B-SOCCER-MKA RosenWEB

Rosen leads state-ranked MKA boys soccer team this season

September 26, 2025

Related Stories

FOOT-CentralvsVerona24

Newark Central HS football team upends Verona

Kerry E. Porter September 30, 2025 360
NJDOT-What-If-Digital-Ad-700x500-1

As Summer Travel Surges, Movement to End Roadway Deaths Gains Momentum

webmaster June 20, 2025 345
LOGO-Yogi-Berra-Museum

Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center presents ‘The Great American Pastime: Berra and the Bronx Legends’

Editor June 23, 2025 294
SWIM-IRV-Jones

Newark Athletic Hall of Fame announces 2025 induction class

Editor May 22, 2025 375
Yogi-Headshot

Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center to celebrate Yogi’s 100th birthday

Editor May 1, 2025 320
EO-Clemency1-C

Governor gives clemency in 1993 case

Joe Ungaro April 16, 2025 264

LOCAL SPORTS

West Orange HS cross-country runner Ava Neretic shines at sectionals LOGO-WO 1

West Orange HS cross-country runner Ava Neretic shines at sectionals

November 5, 2025
Bloomfield HS Basketball Alumni Night is set for Nov. 18 HOOPS-BHS Alumni Night 2

Bloomfield HS Basketball Alumni Night is set for Nov. 18

November 11, 2025
West Orange HS girls soccer team has good ECT run LOGO-WO 3

West Orange HS girls soccer team has good ECT run

November 5, 2025
CORRECTED: Irvington HS football team falls to Union City in overtime in sectional playoffs FOOT-IHSvLHS9-C 4

CORRECTED: Irvington HS football team falls to Union City in overtime in sectional playoffs

November 10, 2025

You may have missed

FOOT-MKA Ogbuehi1

Newark’s Francis Ogbuehi stars for Montclair Kimberley Academy football team

Steve Tober November 11, 2025 1
LOGO-WO

West Orange HS cross-country runner Ava Neretic shines at sectionals

Joe Ragozzino November 5, 2025 4
HOOPS-BHS Alumni Night

Bloomfield HS Basketball Alumni Night is set for Nov. 18

Editor November 11, 2025 149
BLM-Taz the Dog-CWEB

Students learn from officer, dog

Daniel Jackovino November 11, 2025 9