Newark’s Francis Ogbuehi stars for Montclair Kimberley Academy football team

MONTCLAIR/NEWARK, NJ — Newark resident Francis Ogbuehi enjoyed an outstanding senior season as one of the co-captains and a second-leading tackler for the Montclair Kimberley Academy football team.

The powerful 5-foot-10, 170-pound linebacker recorded 63 tackles, including 7 tackles for a loss. On offense he contributed 73 carries for 367 yards and has 4 receptions for 41 yards.

“Francis is a special young man who has meant so much to our football team,” said veteran MKA head coach Anthony Rea of West Orange. “He comes ready to play at a high level each and every game and is one of the true leaders on our team.

MKA finished with a 2-7 record after losing to Fieldston, N.Y., 17-13 in the Metropolitan Independent Football League “Bowl Game” home playoff semifinals on Saturday, Nov. 1.

