West Orange HS cross-country runner Ava Neretic shines at sectionals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School senior Ava Neretic finished in 11th place out of 89 runners to at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state girls cross-country championships at Garret Mountain in Woodland Park on Saturday, Nov. 1.

Neretic, a senior, ran 20 minutes, 52.00 seconds on the 5,000-meter course, and qualified for the NJSIAA’s Group 4 state championships at Holmdel Park on Saturday, Nov. 8. The top 15 finishers in the sectionals qualified for the group championships.

Senior Violet Kohlenstein was the other WOHS runner at the sectionals, finishing in 22nd place in 22:18.00.

On the boys’ side at the sectionals, sophomore Beckett Tully was 24th out of 114 runners to lead WOHS. Tully ran 18:10.00.

