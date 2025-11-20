Corrected: East Orange–Barringer Old Guard honorees announced

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange–Barringer Old Guard will host its annual pre-Thanksgiving Dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 26, at The Westwood, located at 438 North Ave., in Garwood, starting at 6 p.m.

Honored in memoriam are Barringer legendary coach Frank Verducci and East Orange Old Guard member and tight end Dennis Perkins.

Also being honored are Terrence Brogdon, Hakeem Harvey, Abdul Hassan, Daniel Stover, Carlos Thomas, Alfred Volpe and Keon Wade.

Donald Munford Sr. will also receive the Old Guard Legacy Awards as its first recipient.

For tickets and more information, contact Stefanie Cuff-White at 908-249-2412, Monique Munford at 973-609-9993 or email eooldguard@gmail.com.

The East Orange–Barringer Old Guard was established in 1922 as a way for former football players from both schools to reunite and reminisce about their playing days.

The East Orange–Barringer series is one of the oldest football rivalries in the nation, dating back to 1897. The teams traditionally play on Thanksgiving, alternating at each other’s home fields.

This year’s game will take place on Thanksgiving (Thursday, Nov. 27) at 10 a.m. at Paul Robeson Stadium in East Orange.

Editor’s note: This article has been corrected to indicate when when the Old Guard was established and the site of the Thanksgiving Day game this year.

