East Orange celebrates Thanksgiving with football rivalry, tailgate and parties

It was a busy long weekend in East Orange, as residents and former residents gathered to celebrate and reconnect.

The weekend began for many with the Old Guard Dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 26. The Old Guard is a non-profit, community service organization that originated from the long-standing football rivalry between East Orange and Barringer High Schools.

The East Orange versus Barringer game, which is one of the oldest high school football series in the nation, dating back to 1897, was played on Thanksgiving Day and included a hearty and festive tailgate scene overlooking the playing field.

There was an ‘old-school’ party for residents who have returned home for the Thanksgiving holiday on Friday, Nov. 28. On Saturday, Nov. 29, the Cicely Tyson School of Performing and Fine Arts hosted the East Orange Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

