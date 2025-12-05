Hall of Fame inducts 17 legends

EAST ORANGE — Seventeen local legends were inducted into the East Orange Hall of Fame during a ceremony Saturday afternoon.

“You all represent the best of the city of East Orange,” said Ted Stephens, who is chairman of the East Orange Hall of Fame Committee and the Essex County Prosecutor, at the start of the program.

The inductees include Betty H. Neals, Clarence Waldron and Jordan Scott Wells in the Arts and Letters category; Capt. Irving R. Carter III, Shirley Hendricks, Ralph N. Milteer, William H. L. Oliver and Matthew T. Sellitto Jr. in the Civic and Community Service Category; Thomas Finch, Fields Jackson Jr., Mark Scotland and Wilson Woodridge in the Enterprise category and the Rev. Darryl E. Harris, Dennis K. Motley, Dennis Ross, Charles William Smith and Charles G. Zontonas in the Performing Arts and Sports category.

The purpose of the Hall of Fame is to recognize great people in a distinguished and visible way that also brings honor to the community and schools, and reinforces the message to children that they can and should strive for excellence in any endeavor of their choosing.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The East Orange Hall of Fame is a source of learning, inspiration and East Orange pride, according to its website.

“We are here to provide pillars of support for the youth of today,” Stephens said during the ceremony.

The inductees joined a distinguished company in the hall including Whitney Houston, Dionne Warwick, Queen Latifah, John Amos and Naughty by Nature.

“East Orange is the home to strong family and community ties and deep traditions, humble beginnings and legendary people who have had a positive impact on East Orange, New Jersey and on the global stage,” Stephens said. “The EOHOF Committee finds this work an important part of connecting our past to the future, as we continue to educate our community and students of greatness that hails from our great city.”

Vinnie Brown, a member of Naughty by Nature, served as the host of the induction ceremony.

“I believe it’s very important for East Orange residents, especially our youth, to understand the rich legacy of our great city,” Brown said.

“I made a conscious effort to contribute to the city where I was born and raised. I feel it’s important to show others no matter how successful you may become there’s no place like home. Lead by example and encourage future generations to contribute to our hometown.”

Other historic honorees over the years included Justice Robert L. Clark who helped to argue the historic Brown vs Board of Education case.

Stephens said that induction into the East Orange Hall of Fame is the highest civilian honor the alumnae and citizens of the city can bestow on someone.

About the Author Joe Ungaro Author View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry