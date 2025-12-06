South Orange actor in ‘Frozen’

Mark Price of South Orange has returned to Paper Mill Playhouse, performing as Lord Weselton in “Frozen.”

His character is someone who has been in power for some time and set in their ways, but there’s a big lesson in the spirit of community and collaboration.

“We’re not meant to solve big problems on our own,” said Price. “There’s several different parallels throughout the show.”

Price loves all the shows in the Disney cannon.

“This [“Frozen”] decentralizes men as the heroes of the story,” Price said. “The thing that’s so special is the bond between two sisters. ‘Frozen’ really fills the gap of the holiday feel-good entertainment. It’s definitely something for families—kids as well as adults. The cast is stellar.”

“Frozen” is Price’s fifth time appearing at the Paper Mill Playhouse. He’s also appeared in “Lend Me a Tenor,” “Can-Can,” “Clue,” and “The Producers.”

“It’s just so beautiful, to be able to work five minutes from home is a godsend,” he said. “To be able to work with people at the top of their field—the staff, crew, team, artistic director. Everyone across the board is top notch.”

Price moved from midtown Manhattan to South Orange in 2020.

“If I would have known about South Orange before, I would have moved here years ago,” he said. “Our son is 8. We moved out for space and school districts. I love the diversity and community. We’re so happy.”

Now, being so close to the Paper Mill Playhouse, he says a lot of people there feel like family. “There’s a sense of community and the bar is high and it’s a joy when I return,” he said.

In addition to theater, Price also worked in film and television. And he’s an acting coach. While in junior high school the theater department was a hobby he gravitated towards. After going to Ithaca College in New York, Price moved to Manhattan in 1996 with a rough idea of what he wanted to do.

“I looked a lot younger than my age,” he said. “It took time to find my foot in the industry. Low expectation. Hard work.”

The plan was to give New York City three years but Price started working right away. His first job was the first national tour of “Chicago.”

“The Cape Man” was the first show he performed on Broadway. “It was the best experience,” he said. “The show was a flop, but the people were brilliant. It shot down every expectation. Looking back, it allowed me to just focus on the work.”

Price always felt a sense of gratitude when it came to his work.

“I’ve been able to do it for a number of decades,” he said. “Some things are easier, being in the industry a couple of decades.”

Though Price never feels like he’s “made it” he feels that his work ethic is something he has control over.

“If you can focus on that and really have a clear idea of the people you want to work with and the project you want to do, that acts as a GPS,” he said.

Yet there are the challenges, the ups and downs of being in an industry such as this.

“Highs really high. The lows can go on for a little stretch of time,” he said. “You have to diversify your choices. You have to have other things outside the industry that feed you creatively.”

Price found that through teaching and mentoring, which he said also helped him maintain a sense of humility.

He advises those who are interested in such a career to find really good teachers. “Take the practice of it very seriously,” he said. “Don’t take yourself too seriously. A sense of play is so important. Always be willing to collaborate. In order to be an artist is to reflect the human condition. You have to be a person first. That includes wellness. That has to come first, before your art. A sense of wellness, connection to community, and things you care about. Otherwise, you run the risk of running from an empty cup.”

“Frozen” is running until Jan. 11.

