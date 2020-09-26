Essex County COVID testing schedule

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. announced the upcoming schedule of coronavirus testing sites, sponsored by Essex County. The tests are being offered to Essex County residents free of charge. To make an appointment, visit www.EssexCovid.org or call 973-877-8456.

Upcoming testing locations are as follows:

Thursday, Oct. 1, from 4 to 6 p.m. atWestville Avenue Pool, 293 Westville Ave. in West Caldwell.

Friday, Oct. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Weequahic Park, Meeker Avenue entrance, Newark.

Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 4 to 6 p.m., North Caldwell Recreation, 141 Gould Ave. in North Caldwell.

Friday, Oct. 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Weequahic Park, Meeker Avenue entrance in Newark.

Walk-up appointments are available at the Weequahic Park testing. Additional dates will be announced.

“Unfortunately, Essex County leads the state in the number of deaths caused by the coronavirus. Our fight against this deadly disease is far from over and we must remain vigilant and aggressive to combat it. Testing is a critical tool that will tell us exactly how widespread the virus is and who has been infected. Whether you are exhibiting symptoms of the coronavirus or not, we encourage residents to make an appointment and get tested,” DiVincenzo said. “We want to make it as easy as possible for Essex residents to have access to testing. The Weequahic site has been hugely successful and offering other satellite testing sites will make getting tested more convenient.”

“The primary focus of our county leadership during the coronavirus pandemic has been keeping our residents healthy and safe. Establishing COVID-19 satellite testing sites, and bringing testing access to different areas of Essex County, is an important step in protecting the health of our residents and our communities,” Freeholder President Brendan Gill said. “Widespread testing is crucial to stopping the spread of the virus, and our satellite testing sites will be of significant help in this regard. I thank our county administration and our health professionals for their hard work in implementing this latest COVID-19 testing initiative.”

Essex County residents with or without symptoms are encouraged to get tested. Residents ages 8 and older are welcome to get tested. Residents are encouraged to get retested if they have taken the swab or saliva tests 14 days ago or more and have received negative test results. Testing is provided free of charge; health insurance is not required.