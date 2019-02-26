Look and feel more radiant with March NCJW workshop

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Let the Linda & Rudy Slucker NCJW/Essex Center for Women help you “Bring Back Your Glow” on Wednesday, March 6, from 7:15 to 9 p.m. At this workshop, led by health and wellness chef Ellen Harnett, learn which foods will make you look and feel more radiant than you have in years. Harnett will show how easy it is to prepare delicious dishes that will get you glowing from the inside out.

This program will be held at the Linda & Rudy Slucker NCJW/Essex Center for Women in Livingston, 70 South Orange Ave., Suite 120. Registration is required and open to all women in the community. To register or for additional information about this or other programs, call 973-994-4994 or visit www.centerforwomenNJ.org. Workshops are free for members of NCJW, and charged per workshop for non-members.