End-of-year schedule for SOMSD

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — As long as the South Orange-Maplewood School District does not see any more emergency closing days, the following is the end-of-year calendar for the 2018-19 school year:

Monday, May 25: all schools to be closed for Memorial Day;

Thursday, June 20, Friday, June 21, and Monday, June 24: four-hour days at each school;

Friday, June 21: last day for students in grades Pre-K through seven, and nine;

Monday, June 24: last day for students in grades eight, and 10 through 12; and

Tuesday, June 25: Columbia High School graduation.