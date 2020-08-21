Sept. 1 blood drive in Nutley

NUTLEY, NJ — Commissioner John V. Kelly and the Nutley Department of Public Affairs have partnered with Vitalant Blood Services of New Jersey to conduct a Nutley Community Blood Drive on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

The drive will be held at the Nutley Parks and Recreation building, 44 Park Ave., Room 300, from 1:30 to 6 p.m., by appointment only; no walk-ins will be accepted. All safety precautions will be put in place to ensure the health and well-being of all donors and technicians. Do not donate if you are sick or may have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus. All donors must wear a mask or cloth face covering. As always, donors must be between the ages of 16 and 76, weigh more than 110 pounds and be in general good health.

COVID-19 antibody testing is available via donation. This antibody test does not test for the presence of COVID-19. All successful donations will be tested for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Donors can view results in their online donor account two weeks after donation.

For information about blood donation, call 877-258-4825 or email getinvolved@vitalant.org. For any additional information about this event, call the Department of Public Affairs at 973-284-4976. To schedule an appointment, visit https://donor.cbsblood.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/52651 or call 877-258-4825.