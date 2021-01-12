Dionne Warwick Elementary School hosts successful holiday gift distribution

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Students at Dionne Warwick Elementary School in East Orange received more than 400 donated gifts and 24 bikes through partnerships with Jersey Cares and Golconda Temple No. 24.

Students attending Dionne Warwick School participated in the Frosty Friends program offered through Jersey Cares. In September and October of this year, students wrote letters to “Frosty,” in which many students asked for gifts for, not only themselves, but also for family members, friends and teachers. Every single letter was answered and more than 400 gifts were delivered to the school.

Dionne Warwick School is one of five schools to which Golconda Temple No. 24, a Newark-based nonprofit organization devoted to charitable causes, donated bikes and toys. High honor roll and honor roll students who earned perfect attendance received the bicycles.