Celebrating Orange Week with a moving-up ceremony

ORANGE, NJ — The John Robert Lewis Early Childhood Center in Orange celebrated its pre-K students moving up to kindergarten with a celebratory event on June 10. Principal Cayce J. Cummins and teachers presented their classes to proud families with music and dance and gave the students certificates for a job well done. Board of Education President Shawneque Johnson and Superintendent Gerald Fitzhugh II were special guests for this festive occasion.

Photos Courtesy of Orange Public School District