Verona/Glen Ridge hockey players earn honors

VERONA/GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Verona/Glen Ridge high school ice hockey team featured several players who earned All–NJIHL Kelly Division Cup honors, as voted by the divisional coaches.

Seniors James Benson and Gavin Farrell each made the First Team, and senior Brandon Grisafi and junior goalie Jackson Soshnick each made Honorable Mention.

Verona/Glen Ridge, seeded third, lost to second-seeded Frisch 5-1 in the semifinals of the Kelly Cup playoffs on Feb. 12 at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange. Grisafi scored on an assist from Farrell to give Verona/Glen Ridge a 1-0 in the second period. Frisch tied it later in the period and scored four goals in the third period to improve to 13-3. Verona/Glen Ridge freshman goalie Jack Hughes made 38 saves.

Verona/Glen Ridge tied Passaic County Tech 1-1 on Feb. 16 to move to a 9-13-2 record. Benson scored for Verona/Glen Ridge. Farrell has 16 goals and 17 assists; Benson had 10 goals and 11 asssits; Grisafi has 13 goals and 10 assists; and Soshnick has made 291 saves for a .951 save percentage this season. Verona/Glen Ridge will gear up for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Public Co-Op state tournament that begins Feb. 23.

