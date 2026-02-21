Orange HS girls basketball team rolls to victory

ORANGE, NJ — Junior Phoenix Fraser scored 18 points and added six rebounds, four steals and three assists to lead the Orange High School girls basketball team to a 57-32 home win over St. Vincent Academy on Feb. 10 in a Super Essex Conference–National Division game.

Freshman Neveah Holmes had 15 points, four steals, three rebounds and two assists; Junior Soukeinatou Sacko had 12 points and 10 rebounds; freshman Ryhan Mansook had nine points, two rebounds and two steals; and junior Ashley Mathurin grabbed seven rebounds.

The OHS Tornadoes lost at Piscataway 64-35 on Feb. 12 in an independent game. Fraser had 25 points, six rebounds, four steals and three assists; Sacko had four points, 10 rebounds and two blocks; Holmes had four points, four steals, three rebounds and two assists; Borches added two points and two rebounds; and senior Kayla McPherson contributed two rebounds, two assists and two steals.

The Tornadoes lost to Bard 38-30 on Feb. 14 in Newark in an SEC crossover game. Holmes scored 14 points with four rebounds, four assists and two steals; Fraser scored 13 points with six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks; Sacko had two points, 11 rebounds and two blocks; and Mathurin grabbed eight rebounds and had two blocks.

The Tornadoes moved to 11-10 on the season.

