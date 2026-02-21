February 21, 2026

Author's Other Posts

EOCHS girls hoops team’s win streak reaches 5 games LOGO-EO-Jaguar-Head

EOCHS girls hoops team’s win streak reaches 5 games

February 18, 2026 5
Verona/Glen Ridge hockey players earn honors

Verona/Glen Ridge hockey players earn honors

February 18, 2026 11
WOHS boys basketball team advances to Essex County Invitational final LOGO-WO

WOHS boys basketball team advances to Essex County Invitational final

February 18, 2026 11
WOHS girls basketball team advances to Essex County Tournament final, seeks repeat title G-HOOPS-WO team

WOHS girls basketball team advances to Essex County Tournament final, seeks repeat title

February 18, 2026 16

Related Stories

SPORTS-Mercier promo1
9 minutes read

Legendary soccer goalkeeper Tim Howard and Montclair Cobras Football President Wil Young to be honored at 2026 Mercier Sportsmen Dinner

Steve Tober February 20, 2026 29
LOGO-OHS-G-Hoops
1 minute read

Neveah Holmes scores 42 points, leads Orange HS girls basketball to victory

Joe Ragozzino February 11, 2026 47
LOGO-OHS-G-Hoops
1 minute read

Orange HS girls hoops splits two in Essex County Invitational

Joe Ragozzino February 3, 2026 90
B-HOOPS-CHSvOHS920
1 minute read

Traore’s three-point buzzer-beater lifts Orange HS boys basketball team

Joe Ragozzino February 3, 2026 100
LOGO-OHS-G-Hoops
1 minute read

Neveah Holmes’ 31 points propel Orange HS girls basketball team to victory

Joe Ragozzino January 28, 2026 108
LOGO-OHS-G-Hoops
2 minutes read

Orange HS girls basketball team jolts East Orange Campus on MLK Day

Joe Ragozzino January 20, 2026 140

LOCAL SPORTS

EOCHS girls hoops team’s win streak reaches 5 games LOGO-EO-Jaguar-Head 1

EOCHS girls hoops team’s win streak reaches 5 games

February 18, 2026 5
Orange HS girls basketball team rolls to victory LOGO-OHS-G-Hoops 2

Orange HS girls basketball team rolls to victory

February 18, 2026 4
Verona/Glen Ridge hockey players earn honors 3

Verona/Glen Ridge hockey players earn honors

February 18, 2026 11
WOHS boys basketball team advances to Essex County Invitational final LOGO-WO 4

WOHS boys basketball team advances to Essex County Invitational final

February 18, 2026 11

You may have missed

3 minutes read

Barbara A. Barrow

Obituaries Editor February 21, 2026 1
Suzanne Rogacki
2 minutes read

Suzanne Rogacki

Obituaries Editor February 21, 2026 1
LOGO-EO-Jaguar-Head
2 minutes read

EOCHS girls hoops team’s win streak reaches 5 games

Joe Ragozzino February 18, 2026 5
LOGO-OHS-G-Hoops
2 minutes read

Orange HS girls basketball team rolls to victory

Joe Ragozzino February 18, 2026 4