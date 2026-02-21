EOCHS girls hoops team’s win streak reaches 5 games

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange High School girls basketball team defeated North Star Academy, Millburn and American History to extend its winning streak to five games and improve to 12-7 on the season.

Senior Ariana McKinnon had 24 points and six rebounds; and freshman Syreeta Flood had seven points and four steals to lead the Jaguars to a 45-43 home win over North Star Academy on Feb. 10 in a Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division game.

Senior Kerla Mathurin had six points and pulled down 12 rebounds for the Jaguars.

McKinnon had 20 points and Mathurin had 12 points to lead the Jaguars to a 42-37 home win over Millburn on Feb. 12 in a divisional game.

Flood had six points, and sophomore Mack Destinee and senior Khaliyah Jean-Pierre each added two points for the Jaguars.

McKinnon scored 24 points and added six rebounds, six steals and four assists to lead the Jaguars to a 48-44 home win over American History on Feb. 13.

Mathurin had 12 points, 16 rebounds, seven blocks and two assists; junior Makayla Barnes had five points; Flood collected three points, six rebounds and three assists; Destinee added two points, four rebounds and two assists; and Jean-Pierre had two points.

The Jaguars will gear up for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament that begins Feb. 24.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry