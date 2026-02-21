Suzanne Rogacki

Suzanne Quigley Rogacki of Bloomfield, New Jersey, passed away peacefully at home on February 19, 2026, with Stanley, her loving husband of more than 40 years, at her side.

Suzanne was born in Jersey City in 1961, the daughter of John James, Jr. and Joan (nee Duane) Quigley, where she attended St. Aloysius grammar school and St. Dominic Academy. She married Stanley in 1985. The couple moved to Bloomfield where they raised their son Alex.

After a career in banking and financial services, Suzanne took a break to complete her undergraduate degree in Business Management in 2010, graduating Magna Cum Laude from Caldwell University, and earned an MBA, graduating Summa Cum Laude from the same institution in 2011.

She spent many years as a Senior Director of Operations at Vitals, later known as Zelis and completed her business career as an Operations Channel Director at Offit Kurman, P.A. She also was proud to be a certified Project Management Professional as a member of the Project Management Institute.

Ever the high achiever, Suzanne was also an accomplished amateur interior decorator, gardener, baker and cook, the last two of which her son’s many friends will vouch for. She loved traveling, having visited Ireland, Italy and Greece many times on vacations with the extended family. But her favorite vacation spot was Hilton Head Island, SC, which she visited many times and where she and her husband purchased and redecorated a vacation condominium.

Suzanne is survived by her husband, Stanley, and her son, Alexander, mother Joan Quigley, brothers, John J. III and Robert Quigley, and her favorite and only niece Katie Quigley.

Those who wish may make a contribution in memory of Suzanne to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center at https://giving.mskcc.org/donate/honor-memory .

Arrangements by O’BoyleFuneral Home, Bloomfield. www.oboylefuneralhome.com

