Barbara A. Barrow

Barbara Ann Barrow (maiden name Schneider), age 90, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2026. A lifelong resident of Bloomfield, New Jersey, Barbara lived her entire life in the community she loved and faithfully served. Barbara was predeceased by her beloved husband, Albert Barrow, and her daughter, Cynthia Barrow. She leaves behind her loving children: Jacque Fiorillo and her companion Gordon Fittin; Kurt Barrow and his wife Doreen; Kim Pagano and her companion Kenneth Platt; and Steven Barrow and his wife Susan. She was the cherished sister of Joan Myers and was predeceased by her brother, Alfred Schneider. Barbara was a devoted grandmother to Elaine and her husband Matt; Nicky; Chris; Keith and Natalie; Kevin and Carlee; Kyle and Sofia; Jeremy; Jordan and Kayla; Jason; Joseph; Kristen and Mandi; Megan and Thomas; and Allison. She was also a proud great-grandmother to Casey, Skyler, Liam, Sawyer, Coral, and Evan, all of whom brought her immense joy. For over 35 years, Barbara was the owner and director of The Olive Tree Child Care Centers, dedicating her life to nurturing children and supporting families throughout her community. Her kindness, patience, and genuine love for children made a lasting impact on countless families. Many children who passed through her centers grew up remembering her warmth, guidance, and caring presence, and parents often spoke of the comfort and trust they felt leaving their children in her care. She created not just a childcare center, but a supportive and loving environment where families felt welcomed and valued. Her greatest passion was her family, especially her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She was a deeply involved mother to her five children, always volunteering in their activities, offering encouragement, and surrounding them with love and support. Barbara’s faith was a guiding force throughout her life. She was a lifelong active member of Broughton Presbyterian Church in Bloomfield, where her faith provided strength, purpose, and community. She also cherished a lifelong friendship with Lorraine Piel, her dear friend since kindergarten. Their enduring bond spanned decades, and their families shared a close connection filled with mutual love, support, and many treasured memories. Barbara enjoyed many creative pursuits and was an expert quilt maker, talented knitter, and cross-stitch enthusiast. An avid reader, she loved quiet moments with a good book and lifelong learning.

Barbara will be remembered for her kindness, strength, generosity, deep faith, and unwavering devotion to family. Her legacy lives on in the many lives she touched, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Children’s Ministry at Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 675 Belmont Ave., Mt. Pocono, PA 18344, in Barbara’s memory. www.oboylefuneralhome.com

About the Author Obituaries Editor Author View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry