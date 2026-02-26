Bloomfield HS boys basketball team rolls into the postseason

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team entered the postseason on a hot streak.

The Bengals defeated Manchester Regional and River Dell last week to extend their winning streak to six games to improve to 18-8 on the season.

Bloomfield, under head coach Mike Passero, gained the No. 6 seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament. The Bengals were scheduled to host No. 11 seed West Orange in the first round on Feb. 24 after press time. The winner will face either No. 3 seed Union City or No. 14 seed Kearny in the quarterfinals on Feb. 26. The top seed is Montclair. Hackensack is the second seed, followed by Union City, Paterson Eastside and East Orange Campus.

AJ Cruz scored 19 points with three three-pointers; and fellow junior guard Sean Perrotta had 18 points with four three-pointers, eight rebounds and four assists to lead the Bengals to a 8-30 home win over Manchester Regional on Feb. 17. Freshman guard Asaad Majuta had 12 points with two three-pointers, three rebounds and two steals; junior guard Cameron Arana had four points, four rebounds and two assists; and senior guard Justin Gray, freshman Julius Pinero and sophomore Mekhi Edwards each had two points for the Bengals.

Perrotta scored 29 points with five three-pointers, six rebounds and three assists; Majuta had 17 points with three rebounds and two assists; and Cruz had 15 points with four assists and two rebounds to lead the Bengals to a 73-62 win at River Dell on Feb. 19 in Oradell.

Junior guard Jeremiah Gonzalez had six points, five rebounds and three assists; and Arana had six points, five rebounds and two assists.

