Saharia Quamina leads Bloomfield HS girls wrestlers at the district

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls wrestling team had a good performance at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s District 4 tournament at Phillipsburg High School on March 1.

The Bengals finished in seventh place out of 19 schools.

Senior Saharia Quamina, who was a state runner-up last season, won the 235-pound weight class to lead the Bengals. Freshman Adrienne Rodriguez (107) and junior Lesly Sanchez (185) took second place.

The three BHS wrestlers qualified for the NJSIAA’s North 2 Region tournament at Union High School on March 8.

The top four wrestlers from each weight class at the four regions will advance to the NJSIAA’s state championships at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, March 12-14.

Freshman Kasey Salgado (100) took fifth place at the district for BHS.

Photo Courtesy of Bloomfield High School Wrestling

Joe Ragozzino

