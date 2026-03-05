Michelle Gavilanes, Izzy Timonera lead Nutley HS girls wrestling team at district tourney

NUTLEY, NJ — Sophomore Michelle Gavilanes won the 145-pound weight class and senior Izzy Timonera took second place in the 100-pound class to lead the Nutley High School girls wrestling team at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s District 3 tournament at NHS on March 1.

Gavilanes won by major decision over Leia Lumba, of Lyndhurst/North Arlington, in the final by a 10-1 score.

The two NHS wrestlers advanced to the NJSIAA’s North 1 Region tournament at Vernon on March 8.

The top four wrestlers from each weight class at the four regions will advance to the NJSIAA’s state championships at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, March 12-14.

Photos Courtesy of Nutley High School Girls Wrestling

