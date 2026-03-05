Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team moves to the semifinals

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The defending champion Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team advanced to the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament.

Junior forward Caitlin Hood had 23 points and 13 rebounds, and senior forward Allison Snyder had 10 points, four rebounds, five assists and three blocks to lead the fourth-seeded Ridgers to a 62-32 win over No. 13 seed Weehawken in the first round on Feb. 27 at GRHS.

Senior guard Annabel Koss-Defrank had six points, four rebounds and three assists; senior forward Alexa Magalnick scored five points with five rebounds; sophomore guard Eva Manna had four points; junior guard Lauren Cifelli hit a three-pointer and and added three rebounds, two assists and two steals; senior guard Anabel Mira-McKenzie had three points and three assists; junior guard Grace Kennedy added two points and three rebounds; freshman guard Carly Junger had two points, three steals and two rebounds; and sophomore guards Cali Conomos and Carolyn O’Connor each had two points.

The Ridgers defeated Verona 34-31 on March 4 in the quarterfinals at GRHS to improve to 16-12 on the season.

Snyder had 13 points, nine rebounds, five blocks, four steals and four assists; Koss-DeFrank had 11 points, eight rebounds, four steals and two blocks; Hood posted seven points, 10 rebounds and two assists; Cifelli added two points and two rebounds; and Junger had four rebounds and one point.

Glen Ridge was scheduled to visit No. 1 seed Arts High School in Newark on March 4. The other semifinal pitted No. 3 seed Newark Tech at No. 2 seed University High School. The final is March 7.

