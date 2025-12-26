Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team boasts solid experience

GLEN RIDGE, NJ —The Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team has a strong returning group this season, looking to have another successful campaign.

“We bring back a lot of the same guys from last year, which helps,” said GRHS head coach Mike Salvatelli, whose team went 21-7 last season. “We have a veteran team. It makes life a little bit easier.”

The returning players are seniors Liam Cooney, Liam Feder, Jacob Javier, Matthew McCormack, Luke Renoff, Charles Loeb and JP Labadia; juniors Ryan Law, Jayraj Pasricha and Max Pochriss; and sophomores Tyler Kamil and Chris Kirk.

The Ridgers improved to 2-0 with wins over University High School and Science Park High School.

Law had a big game with 30 points and 20 rebounds in the season-opening 65-40 win at University on Tuesday, Dec. 16. Feder had 13 points and six rebounds, and Pasricha had eight points.

Law scored 21 points and Cooney had 14 in the 61-42 home win over Science Park on Thursday, Dec. 18. Javier had nine points, Feder had six, McCormack and Renoff each had four, and Loeb added three.

Salvatelli has high hopes for the Ridgers.

“The team has high goals,” Salvatelli said. “We want to get better every day. We’re not really looking long term. We want to focus on one game at a time.”

