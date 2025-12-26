Seton Hall Prep wrestlers excel at Beast of the East Tournament

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Eight Seton Hall Prep wrestlers participated in the 33rd annual Beast of the East Wrestling Tournament at the Bob Carpenter Center on the campus of the University of Delaware in Newark, Del., on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 20-21.

Senior Rocco Salerno, at 215 pounds, finished in second place and became the first wrestler in school history to place this high in this very prestigious tournament.

His record in the tournament was 4-2.

Other SHP wrestlers who participated and their records in the tournament were freshman Noah Hernandez (120 pounds, 3-2 record), senior Brandon Papa (175 pounds, 3-2 record), senior Andre Morero (132, 2-2 record), sophomore Michael Pocius (150 pounds, 2-2), sophomore Maxsim Marrero (138 pounds, 1-2), junior Tyler Yildiz (144 pounds, 1-2) and senior Joe Viola (126 pounds, record unavailable).

