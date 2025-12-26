East Orange Campus HS girls basketball team victorious

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Senior Arianna McKinnon scored 19 points and senior Kerla Mathurin had 13 points, 14 rebounds, nine blocks and three steals to lead the East Orange Campus High School girls basketball team to a 40-32 season-opening win over Bloomfield at EOCHS on Tuesday, Dec. 16.

Senior Aniyah Bethrop had four points, sophomore Mack Destinee had two points and four rebounds, and senior Khaliyah Jean-Pierre had two points and six rebounds for the Jaguars.

EOCHS lost at Livingston 32-24 on Thursday, Dec. 18. McKinnon had 12 points, six steals and three rebounds; Mathurin posted eight points, 11 rebounds and six blocks; and Destinee added four points.

The Jaguars lost to Newark Tech 60-40 on Saturday, Dec. 29, at home to move to a 1-2 record.

Mathurin had 18 points, 17 rebounds and 11 blocks; McKinnon and Jean-Pierre each scored five points; freshman Syreeta Flood had four points; Makayah Brown hit a three-pointer; and Bethrop and Destinee each had two points.

