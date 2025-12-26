Orange HS girls basketball team enjoys two straight wins

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School girls basketball team, under head coach Maurice Boyd, defeated Golda Och Academy and Belleville in consecutive games to improve to 2-1 on the season.

Junior Phoenix Fraser scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and junior Soukeinatou Sacko had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Tornadoes to a 61-31 win at Golda Och on Thursday, Dec. 18, in West Orange. Senior Kayla McPherson had 14 points and junior Angelina Borches had five points for Orange.

Fraser had 15 points, including three three-pointers, and five rebounds in the 39-17 win at Belleville on Saturday, Dec. 20. Sacko had eight points and 12 rebounds, freshman Ryhan Mansock had six points and four rebounds, and freshman Neveah Holmes had six points and three assists. McPherson added four points.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

