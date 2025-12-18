Nutley HS boys bowling team improves to 5-0 on the season
The Nutley High School boys bowling team defeated Montclair 7-0 on Dec. 17 at Brunswick Zone in Belleville.
The Raiders improved to a 5-0 record on the season.
|Player
|1
|2
|3
|TOT
|HS
|HG
|AVG
|GP
|Games
|
Gavin Cerniglia-Rapavi
|173
|0
|223
|396
|396
|223
|198.00
|1
|2
|
Patrick Markey
|0
|188
|214
|402
|402
|214
|201.00
|1
|2
|
Kaiden Cerniglia-Rapavi
|184
|200
|180
|564
|564
|200
|188.00
|1
|3
|
Jacob Capalaran
|182
|180
|0
|362
|362
|182
|181.00
|1
|2
|
Benjamin Johnson
|199
|246
|224
|669
|669
|246
|223.00
|1
|3
|
Jackson Veneziano
|203
|225
|236
|664
|664
|236
|221.33
|1
|3
|Totals:
|941
|1,039
|1,077
|3,057
|3,057
|246
|203.80
|6
|15