Nutley HS boys bowling team improves to 5-0 on the season

The Nutley High School boys bowling team defeated Montclair 7-0 on Dec. 17 at Brunswick Zone in Belleville.

The Raiders improved to a 5-0 record on the season.

Nutley Scores Stats

Player 1 2 3 TOT HS HG AVG GP Games Gavin Cerniglia-Rapavi 173 0 223 396 396 223 198.00 1 2 Patrick Markey 0 188 214 402 402 214 201.00 1 2 Kaiden Cerniglia-Rapavi 184 200 180 564 564 200 188.00 1 3 Jacob Capalaran 182 180 0 362 362 182 181.00 1 2 Benjamin Johnson 199 246 224 669 669 246 223.00 1 3 Jackson Veneziano 203 225 236 664 664 236 221.33 1 3 Totals: 941 1,039 1,077 3,057 3,057 246 203.80 6 15

