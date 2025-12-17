Glen Ridge HS football senior John Leone honored as a Steve DiGregorio Young Man of the Year Award finalist

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge High School senior John Leone was named the National Division winner as one of seven statewide finalists for the Steve DiGregorio Young Man of the Year Award during a press conference at MetLife Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 9.

The award is presented by the New Jersey Super Football Conference, in partnership with the New York Jets, and recognizes high school football players for their character and commitment to community service.

Leone was selected from more than 112 nominees across New Jersey. His recognition as a finalist marks another milestone for Glen Ridge High School. He is the first student in school history to receive the USA Lacrosse Bob Scott Award, Group 1, which honors leadership and community service. He also earned the U.S. Congressional Bronze Medal for volunteerism, personal development and public service. Leone serves as captain of both the Glen Ridge football and lacrosse teams and was a member of the school’s state lacrosse championship team.

As part of the event, finalists were welcomed by the New York Jets and participated in several on-site activities. They were treated to several surprises that morning, including a VIP tour of the Jets locker room and the unexpected moment of seeing their own personalized nameplates displayed on the lockers. Finalists also received a custom Jets jersey and a signed football, were interviewed, featured on stadium billboards and media screens and presented with a trophy and a $1,500 scholarship. Families were invited onto the field for photos.

Finalists also had the opportunity to meet Jets linebacker Quincy Williams, the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. Williams shared a message with the students about service and gratitude, telling them, “When you do these things, always have a smile on your face because you never know who needs the help.”

The NJ Super Football Conference announced Anthony Greco, of Westwood High School, as the overall Young Man of the Year.

“This is a community-service, character-based award, and it is the biggest honor the Super Football Conference gives out,” said Joe Piro, Super Football Conference Young Man of the Year commissioner. “This is a huge accomplishment for these finalists, and you should be incredibly proud of them. What these young men have done is not only impressive — it’s inspiring. Coach Steve DiGregorio, whom this award is named after, would be so proud. This award recognizes high character, selflessness before community.

“We are the largest football conference in the entire country and the only one that does something like this. There is no other conference in the United States that recognizes character and service in this way. So when you talk about these seven young men, they are seven very, very special individuals from a nationwide standpoint who really set the bar high.”

GRHS head coach Chris Strumolo was elated for Leone. “It was such an honor to watch John with the other finalists on Tuesday, Dec. 9,” Strumolo said. “The work he has done to this point is amazing and he was in great company at MetLife Stadium. It just reminds us there is so much more to being a successful athlete than just playing and winning.

“John has won a million times over with his charity work and I am sure he will continue this as he progresses through his life. No better feeling than serving and putting a smile on peoples faces and John has surely done that! I am so proud of John and his accomplishments!”

Leone’s community involvement includes co-founding Athletes for Good with co-founder Kieran Leiber.

The program has supported seniors, youth and local families through volunteer events and service projects. Their website is www.athletesforgood.us.

