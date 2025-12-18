Seton Hall Prep basketball team tops Manasquan

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Sophomore Infinate Sincere-Amen Ra made the most of his debut as a Seton Hall Prep Pirate scoring a game high 20 points to lead the SHP basketball team to a 58-39 victory over Manasquan in the New Jersey Basketball Coaches Association Tip-Off Classic at Montgomery High School in Skillman.

Sincere-Amen Ra made five three-pointers, pulled down five rebounds and dished out three assists. The standout guard played for Montclair Immaculate last season. Immaculate closed last spring.

“It was a good win,” said Seton Hall Prep head coach Sterling Gibbs. “Guys really got good shots and we played great defensively. Our defense led us into our offense. Manasquan is a really good team and this will set us up for this week as we play Newark Tech, Newark Collegiate, and Trenton Central.”

Junior Anthony Gonzalez filled up the stat sheet with nine points, five rebounds, five assists, four steals and two blocks. Senior Daniel Beazer scored 10 points, while freshman guard Bryce McCray made the most of his first career appearance, scoring eight points with six steals.

Notes: At halftime, senior Joshua Moorman was honored as he received the NJBCA Tip-Off Classic Scholar Athlete Award. He has a 4.93 GPA at the Prep.

About the Author Jeff Goldberg Author View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry