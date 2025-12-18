Columbia HS swimming team goes to 3-0 on the season

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys swimming team has enjoyed a 3-0 start to the season.

The Cougars defeated Newark Academy 106-64 on Monday, Dec. 8; West Orange 107-60 on Friday, Dec. 12; and Livingston 53-41 on Monday, Dec. 15.

The following are the CHS winners vs. Newark Academy:

200-yard medley relay: senior Hamish Wilson-Webb, senior Mason Keith, junior Rafael Griffiths, junior Jordan Mann 1 minute, 45.31 seconds.

200 freestyle: Keith 1:52.79.

200 individual medley: Wilson-Webb 2:13.61.

100 butterfly: freshman Luc Garcia Dudek 1:00.72.

200 freestyle relay: junior Mateo Garcia Dudek, Luc Garcia Dudek, Wilson-Webb, Mann 1:39.00.

100 backstroke: Mann, 1:01.82.

100 breaststroke: Keith, 1:04.20.

400 freestyle relay: Mann, Mateo Garcia Dudek, Wilson-Webb, Keith 3:33.08.

The following are the CHS winners vs. West Orange:

200 medley relay: Mateo Garcia Dudek, freshman Ben Midland, junior Rafael Griffiths, senior Charlie Knutsen, 1:51.54.

100 freestyle: Mateo Garcia Dudek, 0:53.16.

100 backstroke: freshman Sam Herbst, 1:11.21.

100 breaststroke: Midland, 1:10.96.

400 freestyle relay : Mateo Garcia Dudek, Griffiths, sophomore Jackson Merry, Midland, 3:06.93.

The following are the CHS winners vs. Livingston:

200 medley relay: Wilson-Webb, Keith, Luc Garcia Dudek, Mann, 1:39.57.

200 individual medley: Keith, 1:58.03.

50 freestyle: Mann, 0:22.56

100 freestyle: Mann, 0:50.00.

500 freestyle: junior Peter Dowlin, 5:11.33

200 freestyle: Knutsen, Midland, Luc Garcia Dudek, Mateo Garcia Dudek, 1:38.75.

100 backstroke: Wilson-Webb, 1:00.78.

100 breaststroke: Keith, 0:59.67.

400 freestyle relay: Mann, Mateo Garcia Dudek, Wilson-Webb, Keith, 3:21.15.

The CHS girls swimming team has enjoyed a 2-1 start. After losing to Newark Academy 99-71 on Monday, Dec. 8, the Cougars defeated West Orange 129-27 on Friday, Dec. 12, and defeated Livingston 48-46 on Monday, Dec. 15.

