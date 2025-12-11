Nutley HS boys bowling team rolls to 4-0 on the season

The Nutley High School boys bowling team improved to 4-0 on the season with a 7-0 victory over Barringer on Dec. 10 at Bowlero Bowling Alley in Belleville.

Nutley Scores Stats

Player 1 2 3 TOT HS HG AVG GP Games Gavin Cerniglia-Rapavi 145 0 0 145 145 145 145.00 1 1 Patrick Markey 228 183 154 565 565 228 188.33 1 3 Kaiden Cerniglia-Rapavi 163 191 184 538 538 191 179.33 1 3 Benjamin Johnson 201 195 225 621 621 225 207.00 1 3 Jackson Veneziano 202 215 220 637 637 220 212.33 1 3 Jacob Capalaran 0 179 199 378 378 199 189.00 1 2 Totals: 939 963 982 2,884 2,884 228 192.27 6 15

About the Author Editor Editor Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 100% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry