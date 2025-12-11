Nutley HS boys bowling team rolls to 4-0 on the season
The Nutley High School boys bowling team improved to 4-0 on the season with a 7-0 victory over Barringer on Dec. 10 at Bowlero Bowling Alley in Belleville.
|Player
|1
|2
|3
|TOT
|HS
|HG
|AVG
|GP
|Games
|
Gavin Cerniglia-Rapavi
|145
|0
|0
|145
|145
|145
|145.00
|1
|1
|
Patrick Markey
|228
|183
|154
|565
|565
|228
|188.33
|1
|3
|
Kaiden Cerniglia-Rapavi
|163
|191
|184
|538
|538
|191
|179.33
|1
|3
|
Benjamin Johnson
|201
|195
|225
|621
|621
|225
|207.00
|1
|3
|
Jackson Veneziano
|202
|215
|220
|637
|637
|220
|212.33
|1
|3
|
Jacob Capalaran
|0
|179
|199
|378
|378
|199
|189.00
|1
|2
|Totals:
|939
|963
|982
|2,884
|2,884
|228
|192.27
|6
|15