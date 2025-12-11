Bloomfield HS bowling teams put up solid efforts to start the season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys bowling team swept Montclair all three games and took one of three in a closely contested match against Nutley in the season opener on Dec. 2 at Brunswick Zone in Belleville.

The highlights of the week came from junior Alex Zurlo with games of 289, 227 and 213; junior Jaydon Spencer with games of 202 and 236; senior Eric Japhet with games of 244, 211 and 224; and senior Jayden Padilla with 205, 226 and 217 games.

Meanwhile, the BHS girls bowling team lost to Montclair, but bounced back with a sweep of Nutley.

Bloomfield was led by sophomore Taylor Murray with games of 170 and 158, and junior Caterina DiGiano with a 152 game.

BHS head coach Phil Rapavi has high hopes for the boys team this season.

The boys team will certainly compete for the league title this year,” said Rapavi in an email to EssexNewsDaily.com and The Independent Press of Bloomfield. “We already had a great match against top-seeded Nutley, where we were able to win a game, and lost total wood by 28 pins. We are looking forward to that rematch.”

Rapavi also expects the girls team to make progress, with leadership from Murry and DiGiano. ““The girls are growing as a team and the new bowlers are still finding their groove,” he said. “However, Taylor Murray and Cat DiGiano are starting to hit their stride and will certainly be a factor against any of the other teams. (I’m) looking forward to seeing how we stack up against a formidable Belleville squad next week.”

About the Author Editor Editor Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry