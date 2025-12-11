East Orange HS football standout Alex Hanks signs with Temple University

December 11, 2025

Author's Other Posts

Nutley–Columbia–Bloomfield ice hockey team enjoys good start to season LOGO-Nutley-hockey

Nutley–Columbia–Bloomfield ice hockey team enjoys good start to season

December 8, 2025 0 44
Andell Cumberbatch inducted into East Orange High School Basketball Hall of Fame B-HOOPS-EO Cumber2

Andell Cumberbatch inducted into East Orange High School Basketball Hall of Fame

December 8, 2025 0 398
Porrino thrilled to be new Nutley HS boys basketball coach LOGO-Nutley

Porrino thrilled to be new Nutley HS boys basketball coach

November 25, 2025 0 166
Bloomfield HS fall athletes earn Super Essex Conference honors G-SOCCER-BHvES8

Bloomfield HS fall athletes earn Super Essex Conference honors

December 3, 2025 0 81

Related Stories

B-HOOPS-EO Cumber2

Andell Cumberbatch inducted into East Orange High School Basketball Hall of Fame

Joe Ragozzino December 8, 2025 0 398
FOOT-EOvBAR52-C

East Orange Campus HS football team ends great season with Thanksgiving Day win

Editor December 3, 2025 0 86
BOXING-Jingle Brawls II

Jingle Brawls 2 is set for Dec. 5, as area police and firefighters compete in the ring for a worthy cause

Editor December 1, 2025 0 105
Photo by Jerry Simon

East Orange Campus HS and Orange HS football players earn All-Super Football Conference honors

Joe Ragozzino November 25, 2025 0 117
FOOT-EO Old Guard

Corrected: East Orange–Barringer Old Guard honorees announced

Joe Ragozzino November 20, 2025 0 198
FOOT-EO1

East Orange Campus HS football team falls in sectional semifinals

Joe Ragozzino November 12, 2025 0 155

LOCAL SPORTS

Nutley HS boys bowling team rolls to 4-0 on the season LOGO-Nutley 1

Nutley HS boys bowling team rolls to 4-0 on the season

December 11, 2025 0 13
Bloomfield HS bowling teams put up solid efforts to start the season LOGO-BHS-Bengals 2

Bloomfield HS bowling teams put up solid efforts to start the season

December 11, 2025 0 8
East Orange HS football standout Alex Hanks signs with Temple University FOOT-EO Hanks signing3 3

East Orange HS football standout Alex Hanks signs with Temple University

December 9, 2025 0 13
Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team cherishes great run to state title B-SOCCER-GRstatefinal4 4

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team cherishes great run to state title

December 10, 2025 0 6

You may have missed

LOGO-Nutley

Nutley HS boys bowling team rolls to 4-0 on the season

Editor December 11, 2025 0 13
LOGO-BHS-Bengals

Bloomfield HS bowling teams put up solid efforts to start the season

Editor December 11, 2025 0 8
FOOT-EO Hanks signing3

East Orange HS football standout Alex Hanks signs with Temple University

Joe Ragozzino December 9, 2025 0 13
B-SOCCER-GRstatefinal4

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team cherishes great run to state title

Editor December 10, 2025 0 6