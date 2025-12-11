East Orange HS football standout Alex Hanks signs with Temple University

EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Campus High School senior Alex Hanks was honored on Dec. 3 as he signed his letter of intent in accepting a football scholarship to Temple University. Family, friends and teammates joined Hanks during the ceremony. Hanks, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound wide receiver-defensive back, will play safety for the Temple Owls.

This past season, Hanks had more than 500 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, and posted 29 tackles, including seven tackles for loss, two interceptions and two forced fumbles, helping the EOCHS Jaguars to a stellar 9-2 record. He plans on majoring in exercise science and/or American history.

Photos Courtesy of East Orange Campus High School athletic director Mike Baldwin

