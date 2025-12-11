Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team cherishes great run to state title

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team captured the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 1 state championship on Nov. 22, defeating Delaware Valley 3-1 in the final at Franklin HS in Somerset, capping the season with a 20-4 record.

“I am proud of the boys for bringing their best effort, day in and day out,” Ianni said in an email to The Glen Ridge Paper. “The expectations for themselves and myself was always to win a state championship this year. To play the entirety of the season without any letdown games and playing with the expectations they placed on themselves says a lot about their resolve and determination. I couldn’t be prouder of this group who set a school record with 20 wins, and for the first time won the (Liberty) division, the sectional and the state (titles) in the same season.”

GRHS senior Dylan Arnett, who is one of the captains on the team, said, “This win meant so much to us. Since my freshman year, we have had our eyes on it and to have worked as hard as we have and after all the adversity we have faced, winning this state title is really special to me and the rest of the group. We always knew what we were capable of and, even when we went down early, we had the confidence that we could bring it back. And we did just that.”

