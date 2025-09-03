Nutley HS football team defeats River Dell in season-opener

NUTLEY, NJ — Junior Aidan Rotbaum ran for 113 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries and senior Jeremiah Tirado ran for 101 yards and a TD on 13 attempts to lead the Nutley High School football team to a 32-27 win over River Dell in the season-opener on Aug. 28 in Oradell.

Tirado also had an 83-yard kickoff return for a TD.

Junior quarterback Brayden King completed four of eight passes for 84 yards and two TDs. King connected with junior Dom Salaino on a 37-yard TD pass and he hit senior Jalyn Caraballo on a 40-yard TD pass.

The Raiders will host Bloomfield on Sept. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at Tangorra Field/Park Oval. Bloomfield is 1-0 after beating Newark Central, 26-20, in overtime Foley Field in Bloomfield.

Photo by Joe Ragozzino