Columbia HS fencing teams notch fine starts

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys fencing team defeated both Montclair 22-5 and Millburn 15-12, and lost to Livingston 14-10, while the CHS girls fencing team defeated both Montclair 18-0 and Millburn 17-10, and lost to Livingston 14-13 on Saturday, Dec. 13, in the season opener. The following are their results:

Boys

Sophomores Emeka Onugha and Sander Beckerman each went 3-0 in saber; and sophomore Kai Khaw-Briot, senior Gareth Krecke and junior Liam Wojchiecowski each went 2-0 in foil against Montclair.

In the win over Millburn, Beckerman, Onugha and Nathaniel Eads went 3-0 in saber; and Khaw-Briot and Wojchiecowski each went 2-1 in foil.

Girls

In saber, senior Saanvi Rohatgi went 2-0, and seniors Karol Agila and Madeleine Benson each went 2-1; senior Talia Goldberg went 2-0, and junior Lilian Clark and senior Samara Berg went 2-1 in foil; and junior Elke Bak went 2-1 in epee against Montclair.

Against Millburn, freshman Chloe Frazier went 3-0 and Rohatgi went 2-1 in saber; Clark and Goldberg went 2-1 in foil; and Bak went 2-1 in epee.

