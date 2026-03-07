Columbia HS girls basketball team fashions great 19-win season

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls basketball team enjoyed a great season, finishing with a 19-8 record.

The Cougars had a good run in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state tournament.

The fifth-seeded Cougars defeated 12th-seeded Linden 66-38 in the first round on Feb. 26 at CHS.

Junior JoJo Yarde had 17 points, 23 rebounds, three assists and three steals; senior Annabelle Nelson posted 13 points and four rebounds; junior Gabriella Ervin scored 12 points with eight rebounds and eight assists; junior Myla Defreitas had six points and six rebounds; senior Chioma Okafor collected six points, six rebounds and two blocks; sophomore Lanyah Campbell had six points and grabbed six rebounds; senior Sara Marley had three rebounds, four assists and two steals; and senior Anabel MacGuire added two rebounds.

CHS then lost at fourth-seeded Plainfield 59-53 in the quarterfinals on Feb. 28 to end the season. The Cougars won three straight and five of their last six games before the loss.

Yarde had 20 points, 16 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block; Defreitas had 11 points, four rebounds and two assists; Nelson scored eight points with six rebounds; Ervin notched six points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals; sophomore Violet Kessler had five points, one rebound and one steal; Marley had two points with five rebounds, three assists and one steal; Okafor had one point, two rebounds and one block; MacGuire added one rebound; and Campbell had one assist.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor

