Seton Hall Prep bowling team ends stellar season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep bowling team closed out its season with a 20-6 record as the Pirates dropped a 2-0 decision in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 4 state semifinal to Bergen Tech at Lucky Strike in North Brunswick on Feb. 27.

They lost game one 895-879 and game two 1,023-988. Their top bowlers were senior Riley Gnecco – 224, 248; junior Joey Maiella – 208; and freshman Logan Williams – 231.

Following the match, SHP head coach Mike Smircich commented on the season. “This was a special season. This team had an incredible drive to win. We battled with inconsistency all year, but we knew we were working towards the February run. We fought through a grueling out-of-conference schedule featuring several teams in the top 10 in the state. We also fought through a loaded Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division. This team did everything I asked of them and I couldn’t be more proud. Every guy stepped up and contributed at some point.

“Gnecco closed out a historic season. He was everything and more than I could have expected this year. Fellow senior Aidan Benjamin will be greatly missed. He excelled on the lanes when we needed him the most and we don’t make this epic playoff run without him. Freshmen Logan Williams and Matthew Radulic started for us and were excellent all year.

“They grew in every way and flourished in the playoffs under the bright light.”

