March 7, 2026

Seton Hall Prep wrestling wins district title, advances 11 to region tourney WRESTLE-SHP Salerno

Seton Hall Prep wrestling wins district title, advances 11 to region tourney

March 4, 2026 12
Seton Hall Prep basketball team advances to North, Non-Public ‘A’ semis B-HOOPS-SHP ECT title

Seton Hall Prep basketball team advances to North, Non-Public ‘A’ semis

March 4, 2026 29
Seton Hall Prep bowling team rolls to state sectional title LOGO-SHP-Pirate

Seton Hall Prep bowling team rolls to state sectional title

February 25, 2026 73
Seton Hall Prep basketball team wins 21st Essex County Tournament title B-HOOPS-SHP ECT title

Seton Hall Prep basketball team wins 21st Essex County Tournament title

February 25, 2026 77

Seton Hall Prep wrestling wins district title, advances 11 to region tourney

West Orange HS girls basketball team reaches semifinals

Seton Hall Prep basketball team advances to North, Non-Public 'A' semis

West Orange HS boys and girls wrestlers excel at district tournaments; boys Region 3 tourney to be held at West Orange3 at WOHS

West Orange hoopster leads young Montclair Kimberley Academy boys squad

West Orange's Ibou Conteh is top defenseman for MKA hockey

Seton Hall Prep bowling team ends stellar season LOGO-SHP-Pirate 1

Seton Hall Prep bowling team ends stellar season

March 4, 2026 1
Columbia HS boys basketball enjoys stellar 19-win campaign B-HOOPS-CHSvOHS751 2

Columbia HS boys basketball enjoys stellar 19-win campaign

March 4, 2026 10
Bloomfield HS standout thrower Jo’elle Urdaniva excels at Group 4 state championships TRACK-BHS Urdanivia 3

Bloomfield HS standout thrower Jo’elle Urdaniva excels at Group 4 state championships

March 4, 2026 12
Irvington HS boys and girls wrestlers enjoy district tourney success LOGO-IRV-Blue-Knights 4

Irvington HS boys and girls wrestlers enjoy district tourney success

March 4, 2026 15

Seton Hall Prep bowling team ends stellar season

Go Bengals!

Columbia HS boys basketball enjoys stellar 19-win campaign

Bloomfield HS standout thrower Jo'elle Urdaniva excels at Group 4 state championships

