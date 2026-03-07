Orange HS girls basketball team ends season, has bright future

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School girls basketball team, under head coach Maurice Boyd, finished with a 12-13 record after losing at third-seeded Millburn 72-36 in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 state tournament on Feb. 27.

Freshman Neveah Holmes scored 12 points, junior forward Phoenix Fraser had 11, junior forward Soukeinatou Sacko had seven and junior Ashley Mathrin added six for the 14th-seeded Tornadoes, who have a bright future with those players expected to return next season.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

