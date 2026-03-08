Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team completes 10-win campaign

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team completed its season with a 10-12 record.

On Feb. 24, the Pirates lost a 5-2 decision to Princeton Day School in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public state tournament at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange.

After PDS built up a 2-0 lead, junior Dylan Mesler scored a power-play goal with 2:24 left in the second period on assists by sophomore Carter McLoughlin and junior Owen McCree to make it 2-1. After PDS scored just 17 seconds later, sophomore Connor Jewell made it 3-2 with an unassisted goal with 1:24 left. PDS scored two goals in the third period, including an empty-net goal to make the final 5-2.

The top SHP scorers this season were junior Dylan Mesler – 17 goals, 14 assists; and junior Christian Jaworski – 12 goals and 17 assists.

In previous action, the Pirates hosted Randolph and lost 5-4 at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange on Feb. 17. Trailing 1-0 entering the second period, the Pirates outscored the Rams 4-2 to take a 4-3 lead entering the third period. Senior John Renzullo scored an unassisted goal to tie the score at 1-1 just 17 seconds into the period. After Randolph took a 2-1 lead, junior Owen McCree tied the score on assists by juniors Christian Jaworski and Dylan Mesler. Mesler gave the Pirates a 3-2 lead on assists by McLoughlin and McCree. Junior Michael Tighe extended the Pirate lead to 4-2 on assists by junior Luca Burgio and Renzullo. Randolph made it 4-3 with :06.9 left in the period. In the third period, Randolph scored two goals for the victory. Sophomore Cayden Hoyler had 23 saves for SHP.

On Feb. 19, the Pirates traveled to Princeton to take on Princeton Day School at Lisa McGraw Skating Rink. The Pirates came from behind to defeat the Panthers 5-3. Trailing 2-0 after the first period, the Pirates scored two goals in the second period to tie the score at 2-2 entering the third period.

Senior Ryan Tolkacz scored on assists by juniors Ben Winston and Max McDonagh to make the score 2-1. Sophomore Dominic Watson tied the score at 2-2 on assists by senior Jack Aker and junior Anthony Palm. In the third period, McCree made it 3-2 Pirates on assists by Burgio and Palm with 9:48 left. PDS tied the score at 3-3 just 1:15 later. Renzullo made it 4-3 on assists by McDonagh and sophomore Joe Domingues with 5:34 left. Renzullo made it 5-3 with 3:00 left on an assist by Aker. Senior goalie Vincenzo Distasio made 20 saves for the Pirates.

