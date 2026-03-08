Bloomfield HS girls basketball teams ends season
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team, seeded 14th, lost at third-seeded Ridgewood 67-31 in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Feb. 26.
The Bengals finished with a 6-19 record this season.
Sophomore guard Isabella Bernhard scored a game-high 14 points with three three-pointers, junior forward Inez Brewster had nine points, sophomore Samira Lee Sing had four, and sophomore Jasmine Caylor and junior Wynter Whitt each added two for the Bengals.