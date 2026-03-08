Irvington HS boys basketball star Jayden Bermudez scores his 1,000th point in the finale

IRVINGTON, NJ — Jayden Bermudez closed out his career in memorable fashion.

The Irvington High School senior boys basketball standout scored his 1,000th career point in the Blue Knights’ 85-29 victory over Empowerment Academy Charter on Feb. 20 at IHS to end the season.

Bermudez scored 11 points in the game and finished his career with 1,008 points.

He became the second IHS boys basketball player to reach the 1,000 career-point milestone this season. Senior Jazmir Taylor scored his 1,000th career point in the season opener on Dec. 16 against Montclair in a 76-55 road loss..

Taylor had 21 points in the season finale and finished his career with 1,415 points.

The Blue Knights, under longtime head coach and Irvington HS alum Elias Brantley, won their final two games of the season to finish with a 10-16 record.

