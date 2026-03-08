West Orange HS boys basketball team enjoys good season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys basketball team enjoyed a good season.

The Mountaineers, under head coach Chuck Keegan, finished with a 15-13 record after losing at sixth-seeded Bloomfield 68-55 in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Feb. 26.

Junior Max Bleecker had 16 points, eight rebounds and three assists; senior JeCarl Riggins had 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists; junior Jaden Then scored nine points with four rebounds, three assists and two steals; junior Zachary Mouphouet scored five points; junior Justice Nuguid hit a three-pointer and added two rebounds; junior Joe Bruno scored five points with two rebounds; and senior Aiden Pineda added three points for the 11th-seeded Mountaineers.

WOHS enjoyed a great run in the Essex County Invitational Tournament.

The 20th-seeded Mountaineers lost to 11th-seeded Columbia 53-32 in the ECIT championship game on Feb. 21 at Columbia in Maplewood.

Then had 15 points and six rebounds, Nuguid had seven points, Mouphouet scored four; and Riggins, Bleecker and senior Marcus Belle each scored two for the Mountaineers.

After losing in the preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament, West Orange was moved to the ECIT, defeating No. 29 seed Verona, No. 21 seed West Essex and No. 17 seed Glen Ridge to reach the final.

West Orange lost to East Orange 65-46 on Feb. 19 at WOHS in a Super Essex Conference play. Bleecker scored 16 points and Then scored 15. The loss ended the Mountaineers’ five-game winning streak.

Photo Courtesy of Jerry Simon

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry