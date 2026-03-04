March 4, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Nutley HS star wrestler Izzy Timonera is the Nutley Journal Athlete of the Month for March Screenshot

Nutley HS star wrestler Izzy Timonera is the Nutley Journal Athlete of the Month for March

February 25, 2026 12
Nutley HS boys bowling team wins state sectional tournament title BOWL-NHS champs

Nutley HS boys bowling team wins state sectional tournament title

February 25, 2026 23
Belleville HS star bowler Rykel McFarlane is the Belleville Post Athlete of the Month for March BOWL-BEL McFarlane2

Belleville HS star bowler Rykel McFarlane is the Belleville Post Athlete of the Month for March

February 25, 2026 41
Columbia HS hockey standout Christian Sherman nets 100th career goal HOCK-NHS2

Columbia HS hockey standout Christian Sherman nets 100th career goal

February 25, 2026 43

Related Stories

HOCK-NHS2
1 minute read

Columbia HS hockey standout Christian Sherman nets 100th career goal

Joe Ragozzino February 25, 2026 43
LOGO-CHS Columbia
1 minute read

Columbia HS girls basketball team defeats Dayton and North Plainfield

Joe Ragozzino February 25, 2026 58
LOGO-CHS Columbia
2 minutes read

Columbia HS boys basketball team captures Essex County Invitational Tournament championship

Joe Ragozzino February 25, 2026 62
LOGO-CHS Columbia
2 minutes read

Columbia HS boys and girls fencing teams advance to the state sectional finals

Joe Ragozzino February 25, 2026 47
2026 Varsity Ice Hockey vs West Orange HS Mountaineers
1 minute read

Hockey players provide depth for Montclair Kimberley Academy team

Steve Tober February 25, 2026 54
LOGO-CHS Columbia
2 minutes read

CHS boys basketball team reaches Essex County Invitational final

Joe Ragozzino February 18, 2026 58

LOCAL SPORTS

Columbia HS girls fencing team captures state championship FENCING-CHS girls 1

Columbia HS girls fencing team captures state championship

March 4, 2026 2
Nutley HS star wrestler Izzy Timonera is the Nutley Journal Athlete of the Month for March Screenshot 2

Nutley HS star wrestler Izzy Timonera is the Nutley Journal Athlete of the Month for March

February 25, 2026 12
Bloomfield youngster makes wrestling history WRESTLE-BLM Guzman2 3

Bloomfield youngster makes wrestling history

February 25, 2026 27
Nutley HS boys bowling team wins state sectional tournament title BOWL-NHS champs 4

Nutley HS boys bowling team wins state sectional tournament title

February 25, 2026 23

You may have missed

FENCING-CHS girls
5 minutes read

Columbia HS girls fencing team captures state championship

Joe Ragozzino March 4, 2026 2
Rose Gerhard
2 minutes read

Rose Gerhard

Obituaries Editor March 3, 2026 5
Screenshot
3 minutes read

Nutley HS star wrestler Izzy Timonera is the Nutley Journal Athlete of the Month for March

Joe Ragozzino February 25, 2026 12
BLM-James Flippin-C
4 minutes read

Broadcaster calls Bloomfield home

Daniel Jackovino February 25, 2026 22