Columbia HS girls fencing team captures state championship

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys and girls fencing programs were looking to win their respective New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state championships, both reaching the finals.

The girls, who won the South Jersey sectional title, defeated North Jersey sectional champion Morris Hills 14-13. However, the boys, who also were the South Jersey sectional champions, fell short, as they lost to North Jersey sectional champion Bergen Tech 14-13.

Both state championships took place at Morris Hills High School on Feb. 27.

In the finals for the girls team, senior Madeleine Benson went 3-0, and seniors Saanvi Rohatgi and Karol Agila each had one win in saber; junior Lillian Clark went 3-0, and senior Talia Goldberg and senior Samara Berg each went 2-1 in foil; and junior Elke Bak and sophomore Simone Swingle each had one win in epee.

The Cougars capped the season with a stellar 16-2 record, winning their final seven matches.

Adding to its illustrious history, the girls team extended its state record to 13 state titles. It marked their first state title since winning two straight state titles in 2014 and 2015.

For the girls, the title was sweet redemption, after losing in the state final to Livingston 14-13 last season.

For the CHS boys in the final, sophomore Emeka Onugha went 2-1, and sophomore Sander Beckerman and senior Nathaniel Eads each had one victory in saber; junior Liam Wojciechowski went 2-1 and senior Gareth Krecke had one win in foil; and senior Benj Kohl went 3-0, freshman Ethan Lavin went 2-1 and freshman Henry O’Briant had one win in epee.

The boys team, which made its first state finals appearance since 2017, also finished the season with a stellar 16-2 record. After losing to Livingston in the second match of the season on Dec. 13 to move to 1-1, the Cougars went on a 15-match win streak, before losing in the state final.

Under co-head coaches Marie Leger and Daryl White, the CHS teams advanced to the state championships after capturing their respective NJSIAA’s South Jersey sectional state tournament titles.

The fifth-seeded girls team defeated third-seeded Chatham 15-12 in the sectional final on Feb. 24 at Chatham.

In saber, freshman Chloe Frazier and Rohatgi each went 3-0, and Benson had one win.

In foil, Goldberg went 3-0, and Clark and Berg each went 2-1. In epee, Bak had one win.

The third-seeded boys team defeated No. 1 seed Millburn 14-13 in the sectional final on Feb. 25 at Millburn.

Tied at 13-13, O’Briant clinched the victory with a 5-4 win in epee.

In saber, Beckerman went 3-0, and Eads and Onugha each went 2-1.

In foil, senior Gareth Krecke went 2-1, and sophomore Kai Khaw-Briot and Wojciechowski each had one win. In epee, Kohol went 2-1.

Leger and White were elated for their teams in producing magnificent seasons.

“The girls worked hard and knew exactly what to do,” said Leger of the girls team winning the state championship. “They capitalized on the strong areas and minimized their weaknesses, always supporting each other. They deserved this championship and I’m proud of them for getting it and putting Columbia back on the map.

“The boys team performed very well,” added Leger. “They held their own and felt that the title was within their grasp. Bergen Tech performed well. This experience was valuable for Columbia boys. I am sure they will grow from this and aim to regain this title, just like the girls.”

“There are no words possible to express how proud I am of both squads this year,” White said. “We set the goals high and the kids worked their tails off to achieve them. Both squads displayed fight, skill and determination.

“Our opponents in the playoffs were formidable, so we needed to be on top of our game. If I was going to sum up our strength, it would be our depth in our lineups, and our desire and teamwork. Great season for both squads.”

CHS epee coach Cameron Sviben also was ecstatic. “Overall the boys and the girls epee showed a lot of growth,” he said. “It took a while for us to find our groove between them as fencers and myself as their new coach but eventually we started to click and began to improve.

“In regards to Henry clinching the sectional title, there was a lot of pressure on him. He has been my first sub on the main lineup and every time I have needed him, he has performed. Despite him being a freshman, he has risen to the challenge in the most extreme circumstances. He clinched, not just the sectional title, but the sectional semifinals as well. Every time I have needed him, he stepped up ready for the challenge.”

Notes – The girls team won their first four state titles from 1998-2001. They also won four straight from 2003-06. Their other state titles came in 2008 and 2012, in addition to 2014 and 2015. They were runners-up in 1994, 1995, 2007, 2017, 2018 and 2025.

The boys have won seven state titles. They won state titles in 2003, 2004, 2007, 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2014. They were state runners-up in 2006, 2012 and 2017, in addition to this season.

Photos Courtesy of Columbia co-head coach Marie Leger

