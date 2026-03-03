Rose Gerhard, 91, of Glenwood, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on December 31, 2025, at the home of her daughter, Christine.

Growing up in West Orange, New Jersey, Rose was the daughter of Alexander and Mildred Palmere. She was a graduate of West Orange High School and began her professional career as a secretary at Colonial Life Insurance Company. She later worked as a secretary for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, before marrying Rudy Gerhard and dedicating herself to raising her family.

Rose later returned to the workforce part-time, working at the Heritage Diner Restaurant and later for Feist & Feist Commercial Real Estate. She was known for her strong work ethic, reliability, and warm, gracious manner.

Above all else, Rose cherished time spent with her family and friends, many of whom were lifelong companions. She enjoyed dining out, visiting the Borgata, and shopping thoughtfully for special gifts for those she loved. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, kindness, elegance, and the genuine care she showed to everyone she met.

She was predeceased by her parents, Alexander and Mildred (Van Reeken) Palmere; her beloved husband of 62 years, Rudy Gerhard; her siblings Louise DeRosa, Patricia Salata, and Allan Palmere; and her brother-in-law, Jack DeRosa, and her brother- and sister-in-law, Joseph and Eleanor “Tootsie” Cangelosi .

She is survived by her beloved children: Roanne Walsh and her husband Michael, Christine McDonald and her husband John, David Gerhard and his wife Lisa, and Scott Gerhard and his girlfriend Michelle. “Gi” is also survived by her loving grandchildren: Megan Ferris and her husband Tim, Michael McDonald and his fiancé Rochelle, Melissa Prezioso and her husband Rob, Jim Gerhard, Joe Gerhard, Christopher McDonald, and Caitlin McDonald and her boyfriend Will; and her treasured great-grandchildren, Leah, Joey, and Theo.

Also surviving are her dear sister-in-law, Carol Palmere; her brother-in-law, Joe Salata, as well as a host of loving nieces, nephews, extended relatives, and friends.

Funeral Services were held under the direction of Shook-Farmer Funeral Home, 45 Roseland Avenue, Roseland, New Jersey 07068 (shookfarmer.com). Interment was held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover, New Jersey.

About the Author Obituaries Editor Author View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry