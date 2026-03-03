Nutley HS star wrestler Izzy Timonera is the Nutley Journal Athlete of the Month for March

NUTLEY, NJ — Nutley High School girls wrestler Izzy Timonera etched her name in NHS athletic history.

Timonera, a senior, became the program’s all-time winningest wrestler. She achieved the milestone when she pinned her younger sister, Janizza, in the Essex County Tournament final in the 100-pound division in January at Richard J. Codey Arena, giving her 81 career wins. It marked her third ECT title.

Izzy is the Nutley Journal Athlete of the Month.

The following is a Q&A with Izzy.

Q: What attracted you to the sport of wrestling?

A: I was drawn to wrestling because it’s one of the most challenging sports, mentally and physically. I like that it’s just me and my opponent, and my effort and discipline determine the outcome.

Q: What are your favorite memories during your wrestling career at Nutley High School?

A: My favorite memories of my wrestling career are the team wins and the support we give each other at tournaments. The bonds that I have made with my teammates and coaches are something I’ll always remember.

Q: Do you have any pre-match rituals and how do you prepare yourself for a match?

A: Before my match, I like to listen to music, stretch and pray to God for guidance. I mentally remind myself of my training and go in confident and ready to compete.

Q: Who are your role models and why?

A: My role models are my parents and my siblings because they push me to be better everyday. I look up to my parents. They proved to me that hard work and discipline pay off. They’ve always been my No. 1 supporters and inspire me to chase what God puts in my heart.

Q: What kind of music do you like to listen to? Do you have a favorite musical artist?

A: I like listening to hype and rap music before my matches because it gets me energized and focused. It helps me stay locked in and motivated.

Q: Do you have any favorite TV shows or movies?

A: I enjoy watching comedy movies and inspiring movies. Anything with a funny cast or competitive storyline usually grabs my attention.

Q: What is your favorite class subject at Nutley HS?

A: My favorite class subjects at Nutley High School are entrepreneurship and marketing. I’ve always been engaged with the financial field and I love that I get challenged while getting to be creative.

Q: Do you partake in any hobbies or extracurricular activities, besides wrestling?

A: Outside of wrestling I enjoy staying active, spending time with friends, and doing things that help me relax and reset mentally.

Q: If you can go anywhere on vacation, where would it be?

A: I’d love to travel to the Dominican Republic again. It’s very warm and relaxing, I love the beaches there. It’s a place where I can unwind and explore a new culture.

Q: What advice would you give to a female who wants to take up the sport of wrestling?

A: Don’t be afraid to try it! It helped me navigate through many parts in my life because of the perseverance I gained just by playing the sport. Wrestling builds confidence, strength and resilience. Believe in yourself and keep pushing forward.

Photo Courtesy of Izzy Timonera

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry