Photo gallery: SOMA celebrates the Year of the Horse

SOMA Cross Cultural Works hosted Lunar Fest, celebrating the Year of the Horse on Sunday at the Woodland in Maplewood with performances representing Chinese, Korean, Japanese and Vietnamese cultures. The event also included children’s activities, unique merchandise, and a variety of food. The horse is a symbol of energy, confidence, independence, strength and perseverance, according to SOMA Cross Cultural, which also said that the year of the horse is a time for making big changes, pursuing bold adventures, and seizing new opportunities.

