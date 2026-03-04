Maplewood Strollers presents ‘Private Lives’ at Burgdorff Center

What happens when a divorced couple accidentally find themselves honeymooning with their new spouses, in adjacent rooms?

Find out in the classic comedy “Private Lives” which will be presented by The Maplewood Strollers, March 12 to 22, at The Burgdorff Center for Performing Arts.

“Private Lives” was directed by Jay Stephenson, who in addition to being a director is also an actor and opera singer. He’s known for his roles in “Once Upon a Time: The Rock Opera” (2015), “Once Upon A…Anonymous” (2013), and “The Purifiers” (2004). He’s performed in countless opera productions.

Stephenson said he wanted to direct the play because it’s “so charming, so delightful.” It centers on a couple who are honeymooning with new spouses. When they discover they are on the same cruise, old feelings have them running off together.

“It’s a rom com,” said Stephensen. “It touches on themes of love and redemption in an environment where people expect you to act a certain way.”

The play was first performed in 1930 and Stephensen modernized it.

“The first act is supposed to take place in a hotel,” he said. “I changed it to a river cruise.”

Stephensen also decided to make the characters American instead of British. He also added some music by Josephine Baker, who was living in Paris at that time. He feels that the little changes made will appeal to an American audience.

He also felt that parts of the play were not right for a contemporary audience, as some parts would be considered bigoted.

“People of that time expressed themselves differently,” said Stephensen. “We chose to take those insults out; bigoted jokes like Don Rickles told. Unkind humor.”

It was a delight for Stephensen, as director, to work with the people he selected for the roles.

“They were all very experienced and intelligent actors,” he said. “Putting my director hat on was pretty fun. I get to play all the characters in a sense, thinking about how I’d play the actors. Put yourself in their shoes and think about their reactions.”

Stephensen is currently living in New Milford. He was from Montreal and lived in Los Angeles with his wife, moving to the east coast in 2017.

“We’re very happy here in New Jersey,” he said.

His advice to a younger person who may want to follow his path is to show up.

“If you have any doubts, pass them aside and go,” he said. “Showing up is half the battle.”

He also suggests speaking in a clear and strong voice. “If we can’t hear you onstage, we can’t use you in the show,” said Stephensen.

When he’s not working, he likes to be outdoors, especially when he’s spending a lot of time writing.

“My preferred thing is to get out and get sunshine,” he said.

The Maplewood Strollers are supported by The Maplewood Division of Arts and Culture and are a 501c nonprofit organization established in 1932. The Strollers strive to provide an opportunity for artistic and dramatic education and enjoyment for its members and the community. Each year they produce a season consisting of two plays, one musical, as well as a children’s theatre production in midwinter.

The Strollers welcome anyone with an interest in the arts and a willingness to work toward a common goal, whether onstage, or behind the scenes. Their diverse membership includes people of all ages and from all walks of life.

For tickets to “Private Lives” and to learn more about The Maplewood Strollers visit: https://www.themaplewoodstrollers.org/

