Swim coach/founder Dorothy ‘Dot’ Vilardo posthumously inducted into Seton Hall University Athletics Hall of Fame

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Dorothy “Dot” Vilardo was among the inductees of the 2026 Seton Hall University Athletics Hall of Fame class during a ceremony on Feb. 21.

As the founder and coach of the Seton Hall University women’s swimming program, Vilardo was an inspirational figure to countless swimmers for the South Orange institution.

A former South Orange resident who was posthumously inducted, Vilardo brought the team to life in the fall of 1978, helping usher the Pirates into the Big East Conference, when the league began sponsoring the sport in 1982-83. She helped the Pirates find near immediate success with a winning record in dual meets and developing state champions in four events, four regional qualifiers and three national qualifiers. Even with limited resources, Vilardo was an innovator in helping her athletes find success, including developing the program’s strength and conditioning regimen.

Vilardo also was the head swim coach of the South Orange Community Pool, as well as the pool manager and swim instructor. She also was a swim official and starter.

Vilardo died on Nov. 6, 2023, nearly three months shy of her 83rd birthday.

The rest of the Class of 2026 inductees included Anthony Avent of the men’s basketball team, Misty Beaver of the softball team; Gloria Bradley of the women’s basketball team, James Fetten, former men’s swimming and diving head coach (posthumous induction), and Jason Hernandez of the men’s soccer team.

The honorees were inducted and celebrated at the Seton Hall Athletics Hall of Fame Enshrinement Luncheon at the Seton Hall University Center Event Room. Following the enshrinement, the inductees were then honored at the men’s basketball game against Georgetown at the Prudential Center later that night.

