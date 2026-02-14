Seton Hall Prep bowlers go to 16-5, win SEC–Colonial title

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep bowling team went 2-1 last week to improve to 16-5 on the season.

The Pirates defeated West Orange 7-0 on Feb. 2, behind the following top bowlers:

Junior Joey Maiella – 238.

Freshman Logan Williams – 202.

Freshman Matthew Radulic – 258, 200.

Senior Aidan Benjamin – 200, 233, 204.

Senior Riley Gnecco – 226, 256, 222 for a 704 series.

West Orange was led by the following:

Junior Alexander Kranz – 181, 204.

Senior Jordan Brister – 227, 189, 176.

Sophomore Max Stevenson – 207, 189, 246.

Sophomore Nina Alvarez – 196, 162, 151.

Senior Jay Stevenson – 188, 212, 155.

The Pirates dropped a 5-2 decision to Montville on Feb. 4. Their top bowlers were the following:

Maiella – 213.

Williams – 213.

Radulic – 227.

Gnecco – 278, 232, 259 for a 769 series.

On Feb. 6, the Pirates defeated West Caldwell Tech 7-0, as they captured the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division title. Their top bowlers were:

Maiella – 202.

Williams – 222.

Gnecco – 202, 210.

In the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Section 2, Group 4 state tournament, the Pirates will face the winner of Union versus Kearny on Feb. 12.

Following the West Caldwell Tech match, SHP head coach Mike Smircich commented on the season. “We have had a great last few weeks,” he said. “The team is really starting to come together at the right time. We are getting strong contributions from six different guys at the moment. I think we can compete with anyone in the state right now. I am looking forward to keeping the momentum going into the upcoming state tournament.”

